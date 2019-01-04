News

Weather made headlines this year

The new year kicked off on a festive note with a snow storm which blew in, dropping seven inches of snow around the area.  The snowy conditions caused schools to close, giving youngsters their… Read more

Grand Jury meets

The Mecklenburg Grand Jury has handed down indictments on several area residents for recent crimes reported around the area. Read more

Sports

Dragons Earn Season Sweep of Barons

The Park View High School varsity boys’ basketball team ended the first half of the season in style with a 58-46 win over cross-country rival Bluestone HS on Thursday night in Skipwith.

Lady Dragons Go 2-1 on Week

The Park View High School varsity girls’ basketball team went 2-1 on the court last week, completing play before the holiday break with a 71-17 thrashing of Bluestone HS in Skipwith on Thursda…

Dragons Cruise on Homecoming, 53-12

The visiting Surry High School varsity football team scored on its first offensive possession on Friday night but it was all Park View after that as the Dragons scored 53 unanswered points on …

Lady Dragons Capture Regular Season Title

The Park View High School volleyball team finished off the regular season in style with a 3-0 win over Brunswick HS on Thursday evening to clinch the Tri-Rivers District regular season title a…

Opinion

Message to our readers

Here with Christmas approaching and the year winding down we, the editorial staff at The South Hill Enterprise and The News-Progress would like to take a moment to thank you, the people who read our papers and support our efforts.

Love your pets
Remington

Love your pets

I would like everyone to share two important points with friends, family, and neighbors. These two points, may make your community, and the lives of animals in your community a little better.  Dogs and cats deserve to be loved and cared for. They give back so much,  pet owners are found to h…

Charlottesville, One Year Later

The one-year anniversary of the odious “Unite the Right” (UTR) rally in Charlottesville thankfully passed without incident.  Marked by mainly peaceful marches and rallies on the grounds of the University of Virginia and the Downtown Mall, this weekend’s events stood in stark contrast to the …

Obituaries

Betty Leggett

The weather on January 9, 1944 was cold and snowy as a young m…

Online Features