New figures released by the Virginia Employment Commission show that unemployment is down again for November. The Seasonally Adjusted rate dropped in November to a low of 2.8 percent or a dro… Read more
The new year kicked off on a festive note with a snow storm which blew in, dropping seven inches of snow around the area. The snowy conditions caused schools to close, giving youngsters their… Read more
THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE LUNENBURG SHERIFF’S OFFICE ON 12/25/18 AT 1500 HOURS Read more
The Mecklenburg Grand Jury has handed down indictments on several area residents for recent crimes reported around the area. Read more
John Cranford, a 2014 graduate of Park View, knew he wanted basketball to be in his future following his high-school graduation.
The Park View High School varsity boys’ basketball team ended the first half of the season in style with a 58-46 win over cross-country rival Bluestone HS on Thursday night in Skipwith.
The Park View High School varsity girls’ basketball team went 2-1 on the court last week, completing play before the holiday break with a 71-17 thrashing of Bluestone HS in Skipwith on Thursda…
The visiting Surry High School varsity football team scored on its first offensive possession on Friday night but it was all Park View after that as the Dragons scored 53 unanswered points on …
The Park View High School volleyball team finished off the regular season in style with a 3-0 win over Brunswick HS on Thursday evening to clinch the Tri-Rivers District regular season title a…
Here with Christmas approaching and the year winding down we, the editorial staff at The South Hill Enterprise and The News-Progress would like to take a moment to thank you, the people who read our papers and support our efforts.
I would like everyone to share two important points with friends, family, and neighbors. These two points, may make your community, and the lives of animals in your community a little better. Dogs and cats deserve to be loved and cared for. They give back so much, pet owners are found to h…
The one-year anniversary of the odious “Unite the Right” (UTR) rally in Charlottesville thankfully passed without incident. Marked by mainly peaceful marches and rallies on the grounds of the University of Virginia and the Downtown Mall, this weekend’s events stood in stark contrast to the …
