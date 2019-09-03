False Start: Bluestone football opener ends early due to melee in 2nd quarter
Bluestone High School’s football opener at home against John Marshall High School Friday was ended with 1:20 remaining before halftime after a melee broke out along the Barons’ sideline. Trailing 14-0, Bluestone broke off an 18-yard run, its best offensive play of the night. But as a Baron blocked a John Marshall defender toward the Bluestone sideline on the play, some extracurricular activities ensued. This sparked the melee, which lasted several minutes. Sheriff’s deputies working security at the game ran in to break up the fight, assisted by coaches from both teams. Several fans from both sidelines came onto the field but seemingly attempted to pull players out and hold players back from becoming involved. The referees ejected multiple players following the melee, including three Barons, and the game was ended. Second-year Bluestone head coach Harry John said his program would have to learn a lesson from the melee and the game’s untimely ending. “Everything’s a learning experience,” he said. Bluestone is scheduled to host cross-county rival Park View in the King of the County game Friday at 7 p.m.
