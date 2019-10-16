The Park View High School boys’ cross-country team won again last week in a Tri-Rivers District meet at Greensville HS.
“We did very well,” said Coach Michael Herring. “With a fall feel, all of our runners had their best performance of the season.”
Park View finished with a season-best 23 points to top Southampton which finished second with 33 points.
Jacob Fadool finished first in the run while Eli Fadool was second and Salvador Adrian finished third.
Justin Zincone finished fifth while Adam Piercy checked in at No. 11.
The Park View girls’ team finished second in the meet.
Angie Hernandez started out with a great lead in the run and held it for over 2.5 miles before tripping twice over obstacles but still finished second overall in the race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.