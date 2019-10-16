The graduates of Park View High School proved that school spirit does not fade with time as they piled into the student parking lot for the first homecoming alumni tailgate event. Classes from the early 1970s to more recent years gathered Friday, October 11 for good times with old friends. The former students lined the lot with canopy tents, chairs, and grills as they represented their alma mater with matching shirts and plenty of green and white decorations. Some greeted each other with hugs and smiles while others danced and took photos. DJ Rishawn Richardson kept everyone entertained playing a little something for every generation to enjoy. Current varsity cheerleaders passed out foam fingers and danced along to the music while the rest of the crowd slowly started to join in. Former classmates reminisced about the old days while taking time to remember the classmates that they had lost over the years. The event brought fun, food, games, and laughter for the Park View High School Alumni and gave each class a chance to make more memories to talk about in the future.
Park View High School Homecoming Tailgate attracts large crowd
- Jami Snead
