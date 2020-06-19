Some Enterprise readers will remember a column “MScellaneous,” which ran from 1977 to 2002. The author, Georgia Hammack, was my mother. I thought of her and her writing while doing some much-delayed spring cleaning in Sherwood, the family home. By delayed, I don’t mean that June is late for spring cleaning, but rather that any cleaning tends to be delayed now that the house has no full-time residents.
My mother described herself as an excellent cook but an indifferent housekeeper. Dirtying countless pails of water by washing woodwork, I tried to remember what else she had said about housekeeping. Memories of lessons in cooking and laundry surfaced, but not much about cleaning. I decided to look through her columns, which my husband digitized and organized by subject. In the category “Home Events and Observations,” I found twenty columns that dealt with cleaning, organizing, or decluttering. “Dancing with Mops” advocated a light-hearted approach, which she doesn’t seem to have achieved in “Ordeals,” about struggling with cleaning for a Garden Club meeting. In “Preparations” she worries about flaws that a group of church ladies might notice, then asks herself “who cares?”
My favorite column of the twenty is “Decorating Criteria” which includes a quote from an article in House Beautiful: “every room should have an edge of pleasant decay.” The column goes on: “You can get by with a lot if you count on having some pleasant decay in each room. That way, you don't have to replace the curtains with holes, the scatter rug that the puppy chewed, or the wobbly, mildewed lamp shade. They add to the decor. It's nice to know that our house fits in so nicely with the latest trends.
“Irvine and Fleming caution, however, that you can go too far. There's a limit, it seems, to pleasant decay when, in fact, the pleasant decay becomes not pleasant.
“’There must always be that balance,’ they say, ‘between the beautiful and the shabby.’ That makes me wonder about my living room sofa. Is it beautiful or is it shabby? If I concede that it's shabby (and I'm afraid I must), does that add up to too much pleasant decay in the room when you consider that the wing chair is also on the pleasant decay side and that the bookcases need painting?”
In the eighteen years since my mother’s death, there has been time for decay, pleasant or otherwise. Paint is chipping, furniture has become shabbier, and I win only temporary victories in the battle against dust, cobwebs, and dead ladybugs. But every dingy corner holds memories and reading my mother’s writing on cleaning enlivened those memories.
I’m glad that my parents recorded their lives in words more than pictures. A few photo albums hold fading vacation pictures, often obscured by a thumb over part of the camera lens. Those trips are better preserved in the journals my father wrote. Daily happenings that weren’t photographed live in my mother’s columns.
Like my parents, I love the written word. I enjoy my stays in the old house, surrounded by objects known since childhood. However, in answer to the hypothetical question of what you would save from a burning house, I would carry out thoughts recorded on paper.
Words put on paper or into computer documents last for decades or longer without decay, without needing cleaning. They connect people across time and space. It is as if I can have conversations with my mother about mundane subjects like washing woodwork, finding ways that I am like her.
