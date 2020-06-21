Head on collision on Rough Rd. in Palmer Springs

On Sunday, June 21 at 10:41 a.m. a call came in to the Mecklenburg County Emergency Center for a head on collision on Rough Road in Palmer Springs. The Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call. There have been multiple injuries reported and we are told that three med-flight helicopters were called to the scene. Southside Rescue, Boydton Life Station, Chase City Rescue, Warren County EMS, Virginia State Police, and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office are all on scene at this time. VDOT will be shutting the road down completely for the Virginia State Police to investigate. 