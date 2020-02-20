What do high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels, overweight, diabetes, unhealthy diet and lack of physical activity all have in common? They are all risk factors for heart disease. Are you or someone you love at risk? If so, join us for Cooking for a Healthier Heart. This workshop will be conducted at the Mecklenburg Cooperative Extension Office at 311 Washington Street Boydton, Virginia on Wednesday, February 26 from 10 a.m. – 12 noon. This program will emphasize how certain foods and cooking methods can positively address the risk factors and support heart health. Time will also be devoted to the preparation of a heart healthy lunch in which participants will assist. The cost is $10/person (to cover lunch) payable upon arrival at the program. Advanced registration is required as space is limited. Call the Mecklenburg Cooperative Extension Office at 434-738-6191 x4371 today to reserve your spot!
If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this activity, please contact Virginia Cooperative Extension - Mecklenburg at 434-738-6191 x4371/TDD* during business hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations 5 days prior to the event. *TDD number is (800) 828-1120.
