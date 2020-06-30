Whether to hold festival is the question

LAWRENCEVILLE – Members of the Taste of Brunswick Festival Planning Committee have a tough decision to make. Will the pandemic mean the festival will be cancelled for 2020? That is the question the committee considered at the meeting held June 9. Those attending the meeting held electronically were: Dr. John Sykes – Chairman, Wendy Wright, Cheryl Johnson, Dr. Alfonzo Seward, Vondrenna Smithers, Dixie Walker, George Daniel, Lois Daniel, Michael Grimm, Wendy Grimm and Chad Clary.
A final decision will be made on Tuesday, July 14.
Planning for the festival usually begins in March and the festival is held the second Saturday of October. This past year it was held at the Lawrenceville-Brunswick Municipal Airport and the turnout was excellent. The location was changed from Southside Virginia Community College in Alberta because of construction of the new facility. The committee did not meet in April or May.
Dr. Seward said funding for the festival is included in the FY2020-2021 Consolidated Budget. Dr. Sykes said most of the corporate sponsors will participate. The ad book will not be published this year because of the pandemic.
Factors the committee discussed were managing a large crowd and enforcing social distancing and wearing facemasks as required by state guidelines at the present time.
Earl Blick with Virginia Wheels was not able to attend the meeting but said if the festival was held a Cruise In would be held instead of the car show. Dash plates would be given for participating. His sponsors were not willing to commit at this time.
Johnson said some festivals around the state are being held using a scaled back format and she said enforcement of the state guidelines is strictly enforced.
Wright said the consensus is running about 50/50 with the vendors she contacted and a lot of them want to wait before committing. George Daniel with the Brunswick County Stewmasters Association said some of the stewmasters said they would participate if the festival was held.
Some of the committee members favored canceling the festival calling attention to the challenge to enforce the state guidelines.
Hosting a virtual festival was discussed.
For more information about the festival call the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce at (434) 848-3154 or visit www.tasteofbrunswickfestival.com.
