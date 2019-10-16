The Park View High School varsity volleyball team won its only match last week with a 3-0 victory over Sussex-Central HS on the road Thursday evening.
The Lady Dragons captured the three games by the scores of 25-7, 25-3 and 25-7.
Courtlyn Hawkins led Park View with seven kills, nine aces and a block while Carson Wall added 12 aces, five assists and two kills.
Erin Bailey tallied 11 assists and seven aces while Deaona Watkins, Kaylee Coker, Riley Grace Turner and Kacey Wall added two kills apiece.
The victory improved Park View to 15-3 overall and 12-0 in the district.
The Lady Dragons played host to Surry HS on Tuesday night and will travel to Appomattox Regional Governor’s School on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.