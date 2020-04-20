Every year, interested Mecklenburg students have the opportunity to participate in the Virginia School Board Association’s Southern Spring Forum Art Contest. Projects are submitted and judged on a county level before they are sent to the state competition. One of this years participants is twelve year old, Kendall Rae Copeland.
Kendall is a seventh grade student at Park View Middle School who submitted a painting entitled, “Mother Earth and Little Moon”. She says, “My art project is a representation of the earth and moon personified. I tried to link everything to the three celestial bodies. The characters’ eyes and hair match the color of the object they personify, and the theme of night and day is throughout the entire piece in the shadows and light.” Copeland used Prismacolor-brand colored pencils for her work and says that they are her favorite art supply due to the fact that they’re very vibrant, smooth, and easy to blend.
The art project idea was born from Kendall’s love of personification and earth. “My favorite part of the project was all the little details that bring it together, like the holes on the Little Moon’s astronaut suit. I also really enjoyed coloring and shading it.” she says. Kendall was on top of the world when she found out that not only had she won the contest in the middle school division for the county, but that she had also won second place in the state. “I had never dreamed of making it to state level! When we got the call I started bouncing around my house squealing like a teakettle, hardly able to believe it.”
Miss Copeland was introduce to art at a very early age. “I spent the first three years of my life in the hospital. My mom wanted me to have something to do that I would enjoy, so she introduced me to art. I’ve loved drawing ever since.” She continued, “I love everything about art. I love how you can bring ideas to life and show complex ideas in pictures that bring you joy to create. I love that feeling when you’re creating and suddenly you become so immersed in your art that you forget the world around you. I love that there’s endless things to learn, endless subjects and styles and mediums to play with.”
Kendall Rae is the daughter of Sindy King of South Hill. She loves to read, climb trees, write stories, make art, snuggle with her mommy, and she is learning to animate. She has even started to display a young entrepenuaers mentality by creating art for sale. “I’m keeping it diverse; I’ve created pictures of families, hot air balloons, Arabian princesses with dyed hair, a rabbit, and the overgrown shed by my house.”
Lastly, this extremely talented and inspiring young lady would like to share a message for anyone who’s frustrated when something they make doesn’t turn out right or they feel inferior to other creators. “Before I got my finished project, I sketched it in my sketchbook, made several sketches to plan colors, made three other versions, and worked on the final version for a week. But now I’m really happy with the result and wholeheartedly think it was worth it. I want creators to know that it’s okay if it doesn’t come out right the first time.”
