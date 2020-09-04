Skipwith—the unincorporated community between Chase City and Clarksville where Bluestone High School currently stands—has a rather famous namesake. The community was not name for Lady Skipwith per se, but rather for her husband’s lineage, The Skipwiths.
Lady Jean Skipwith was an owner of the Prestwould Plantation in Clarksville, and was known as an avid book collector during her lifetime. Lady Jean married Sir Peyton Skipwith in 1788 following the death of her sister, Lady Anne, who was Sir Peyton’s first wife. Lady Anne reportedly died in childbirth in 1779, nine years before Lady Jean and Sir Peyton were married. Ghost stories surround her untimely death at the Wythe House in Colonial Williamsburg.
Sir Peyton’s second marriage was more fortunate, in that Lady Jean outlived her husband and maintained Prestwould Plantation after his death.
Lady Jean’s library has been lauded as quite possibly the largest personal library by a woman in the colonial period. Her collection still stands as the largest assembled by a Virginia woman.
The varied according to her interests; books in the collection included novels by several women writers of the time period—Maria, Edgeworth, Ann Radcliffe, Agnes Bennett and Amelia Opie among others; Gothic novels such as Matthew Lewis’s The Monk; as well as nearly a tenth of the collection being composed of children’s literature. She collected plenty of non-fiction works such as histories and biographies, but religious texts were notably absent from the collection. By the end of her life, her collection had grown to contain over 850 volumes.
Currently, much of the collection is housed at the William & Mary Libraries’ Special Collections Research Center.
Following her husband’s death in 1805, Lady Jean managed Prestwould Plantation until her death 21 years later. The Plantation, named for the Skipwiths country home “Prestwold Hall” was transferred to the Skipwith in 1765. Prestwould today remains one of the most intact and best documented—thanks to the management of Lady Jean—surviving plantations in Southside Virginia. Prestwould’s extensive archives,including plans for the house and gardens, are currently held at The College of William & Mary, Earl Gregg Swem Library Special Collections.
