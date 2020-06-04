LCSPA Pet of the Week: Karter

Now 8 months old, Karter has spent all his kitten life here at the shelter, missing a lot of wonderful experiences. Silly, sweet and irresistible, this young fellow is so gentle in his play, with soft paws and a lovely purr. He is never rough or aggressive. Karter does love a lively game of chase, and hide and seek though. This little cutie takes his appearance seriously, and is always spotlessly clean without a smudge or a spot. He delights in himself. Karter is Fe/LV tested, neutered and vaccinated. Won't you think about giving him a forever home? Due to Covid-19, the shelter is not open normal hours, so if interested in adoption, please call (434) 374-8076, or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com to make an appt. to see pets.  LCSPCA is located at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927