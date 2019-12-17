Jeanette Thomas- House has been writing for many years but has always tucked her stories and poetry away, never sharing them with the public. Though the reason was unclear at the time, she woke up one day feeling an intense need to revisit her works and type them up. She worked for six months to perfect her writing and get it ready to publish. “His Words of Wisdom” is the product of Jeanette’s efforts.
She recalls the first thing that she ever wrote which was a poem titled “Kennedy” for a seventh grade writing assignment. “I always loved to write and have been doing it for many years but I put it on the back burner because I was just too busy living my life.” she continued, “A voice would come to me in my sleep and I knew it was God telling me to write.” Jeanette admits that she would be disobedient and ignore the voice that she was hearing but as it got stronger, there was no way to avoid it anymore. She got up and started writing, in the middle of the night and in the early morning hours, the words that were coming to her. “Before I knew it I had a whole poem. Three, four, or five pages long and I knew that it was God. There’s no way in the world that I could think of this stuff off the top of my head.” she says.
Once she completed the poems for her book, she applied for a copyright through the Library of Congress, which was supposed to take 12 to 15 months but thankfully only took five. She started contacting publishers to help her get it out to the public. After talking to several different publishing companies she quickly realized that the funds to get her book out would take some time to come up with. She had been making baby comforters for years and decided to take them to a flea market in Alberta. While there, her and her daughter came in contact with a lady from Disputanta that she had never met before. The woman was there selling jewelry and had made several trips to her booth throughout the morning. Jeanette reflected on the chance meeting, “After a while she came back over and said ‘God told me to come over here. You have some work that God wants you to put out.’ She wanted to know if I was related to the House’s. I told her that Thurman was my brother and she just looked at me and said, ‘It’s you.’ She had talked to my brother and sister in law about me and my book and wanted to help me get it out.” Pastor Latonya Carter and Jeanette had an instant connection causing Jeanette to tremble just by meeting her. She knew that this woman was put in her life for a reason. Pastor Carter just happened to own a small publishing company and believed that she was sent there to meet Jeanette. “She became my publisher and was in my price range. God put us in each others paths.”
Thomas- House is the daughter of the late John L. “Peter” and Jeanette Thomas of La Crosse and is the fifth child of eleven brothers and sisters. She has been married for 35 years and has known her husband for over 40 years. She is a mother of three children and a grandmother to six grandchildren. “I am a mother and a grandmother and I love what I do. My family has encouraged and supported me throughout my journey. They all had more confidence in me than I had in myself, and I love them all.” says Jeanette.
“His Words of Wisdom” by Jeanette Thomas-House can be purchased on amazon.com or by contacting her at 434-636-5230. “It will be a great gift of love for any occasion and I pray that [the readers] will be blessed by it.” There is a little something for everyone in her book but the most important thing that Jeanette wants people to know is that she cannot take full credit for it. “I didn’t realize that I was taking credit for His words. These are not my words. I am a just vessel that God uses to get his message out to the world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.