Senior year is the last step on a twelve year journey, but for the class of 2020 it has been a whirlwind of uncertainty and missed memories. Instead of attending prom or planning a senior prank, students are at home. Instead of planning what to wear under their caps and gowns, they are left wondering if and how graduation is even going to happen. The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed everything that these students have been looking forward to but photographer and 2020 graduate, James White, has taken this unprecedented situation and used it to create a project highlighting its affect on this year’s graduating class.
Mr. White says that the idea for the photoshoot came to him gradually. “At first I had this image in my head that I thought would make a great photo. Then, I wanted to go further and capture a moment and tell a story of the class of 2020 and how COVID-19 ended all of our senior dreams and stripped us of our final moments together as a class.”
After he had a vision for the project, James decided to get some of his friends onboard. “I called two really good friends of mine, Henre McKnight and DeMarcus Lewis, and presented the idea of the photoshoot and detailed it out. They immediately fell in love with the idea and were a hundred percent committed to the vision. However, I knew for this to be as great as I wanted it to be, I needed to add a female face and make the shoot as diverse as possible. My friend DeMarcus texted Caitlyn Furr, who is also a senior a Park View, about the photo shoot. She then texted me and we got her on board. I told each of them to bring their caps and gowns, but I wanted Henre and Caitlyn to have on the attire they had planned to wear to prom. DeMarcus was to dress casual to capture that average day at school vibe. We got permission from the Superintendent and all met at Park View on Saturday, April 25 and made it happen. That was also the same day that we were suppose to have prom.”
Photography is not something the Mr. White has always had a passion for. He credits most of his experience and interest to his photo journalism teacher, Mrs. Cathy Cochelin. “First semester of my Junior year was when I first took interest in photography. I was in a design and media class and my teacher at the time assigned a project. I used my teachers camera to take pictures of people around the school and fell in love with photography. I then had the greatest photographer of all time to help me cultivate my skills and interest, my Photo Journalism teacher, Mrs. Cochelin. I call her Mama C. She is the absolute best teacher ever. She really taught me everything I know about photography and while taking her class, I really took flight as a photographer.” Mrs. Cochelin has this to say about James White. “James and I have been together for three years now working on yearbooks. He is by far one of the best photographers to ever come through our program. He likes to give me credit for his interest in photography and I might have helped him with the interest but it is his talent that has made him such a good photographer. I actually gave him my old 35 millimeter camera when he started taking my class because he was so interested in the way the we used to do it. The old fashion way when we developed film. So he will always have my original 35 millimeter camera and we’ve just had a wonderful time together here and I’m going to miss him terribly. The yearbook staff is like a family and he was a major part of that family.”
The message behind the project was simple, according to Mr. White. “I just wanted to show what this pandemic has done to the Class of 2020. I wanted to highlight how quickly it changed our world forever. Things we have looked forward to for year were stripped in the final stretch of our high school careers. We’ve watched our siblings, cousins, etc., go through high school and get all of those senior year experiences. It looks like so much fun and excitement and joy. When we finally made it to that point and were about dive into the last pool of senior year (Prom, Senior Skip Day, Graduation Practice, etc.) and it was all taken away. Those are memories we won’t have and we will forever be stuck with the memories of how COVID-19 trashed our senior year. I believe the best series of photos that tell the story the best is the one of my friend DeMarcus Lewis. It looks as is he is walking out of school on a average day. (As we did everyday, we’d walked out that door say bye to each other and do it all over again the next day.) In each frame the camera is panning around him. When the camera comes back around he his putting on a PPE mask. The pictures start out bright and he’s smiling. Then they end on the contrast being a bit darker and the devastation is portrayed in his eyes. To me that perfectly tells the story of what this virus did to us. The camera goes around DeMarcus and makes that transition, just how everything around us changed dramatically. We never thought that would be the last day of school we’d spend together. Then the other ones simply depict how BIG seniors moments like prom and graduation have and will most likely suffer due to the virus.”
Lastly, James says, “To God be the glory. I can’t do anything period without my rock, and that is Jesus Christ. He is my savior. Love that guy.” He continued, “To my classmates, Thank You. For those of you who allowed me to take countless photos of you to help perfect my skills. Y’all were models, and didn’t even know it. WE MADE IT! Lol. To my community, thank you for your love and support of this project. I appreciate you all more than you could ever imagine. Special thank to my Aunt, Penny Spence, and Uncle, Dennis Spence, who gave me my first camera to help push my pursuit of photography. And another very special thank you to MAMA C! (Mrs. Cochelin) for guiding me and helping me craft my skills, she’s the best!”
