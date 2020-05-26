The South Hill Rotary Club Reverse Raffle has been rescheduled to August 8th at The Dogwood on Franklin Street in South Hill with a grand prize of $5000 being offered. Tickets are on sale for $100 each and price includes one chance at $5000 and two meals. Also open bar this year, side boards, a 50/50 raffle and other great prizes.  Contact Lisa Clary at 434-447-4823 or  9458 or see any Rotarian. 