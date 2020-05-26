The South Hill Rotary Club Reverse Raffle has been rescheduled to August 8th at The Dogwood on Franklin Street in South Hill with a grand prize of $5000 being offered. Tickets are on sale for $100 each and price includes one chance at $5000 and two meals. Also open bar this year, side boards, a 50/50 raffle and other great prizes. Contact Lisa Clary at 434-447-4823 or 9458 or see any Rotarian.
Articles
- South Hill man sentenced to 30 years in attempted rape case
- Death toll continues to rise in Mecklenburg County; 185 confirmed cases reported
- 2020 Town Election Results
- Small Business Spotlight: Harper Jewelry
- Owens Signs with Virginia State University
- Latest outbreak infects 50, claims the lives of six residents
- VIRGINIANS REMINDED TO BE SAFER-AT-HOME & SAFER-ON-THE-ROAD THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
- Census Taker jobs still being offered
- South Hill Wellness Center Participates in National ChiroCares Giving Back Initiative to Launch May 19
- Town Council hears upcoming fiscal year budget proposal
