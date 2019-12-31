Members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Upsilon Epsilon Zeta Chapter delivered contributions to Operation Christmas Blessing to the Chase City Police Department on Monday, December 9, 2019. On hand to accept donations for Sergeant William Stembridge, the project organizer, were Sergeant M. R. Callahan and Officer Ricky Lee.
The objectives of Operation Christmas Blessing coincide with the sorority’s commitment to be of service to local communities. The group has supported Social Services and other organizations in assisting children and families adversely affected by changes in socioeconomic status for nearly fifteen years.
At the end each year, Upsilon Epsilon Zeta Chapter expands its annual service projects to include financially supporting First Baptist Church of Lawrenceville with its pre-Thanksgiving dinner, providing dinners for Thanksgiving families in each of the service counties, and adopting angels for the Yuletide season. Mecklenburg was the first service county to receive contributions; Brunswick and Greensville will follow according to their deadlines.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated maintains active partnerships with the March of Dimes, Women Veteran’s associations, National Parks and Wildlife Refuge, the Heart Association, the Cancer Society, and the NAACP in sponsoring programs for public benefit. Local service projects allow the members to positively interact with their own communities.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1920 on the belief that the social nature of sorority live should not overshadow the real mission for progressive organizations to address social mores, ills, prejudices, poverty, and health concerns of the day. The international organization’s 125,000+ initiated members, operating in more than 850 chapters, have given millions of voluntary hours to educate the public, provide scholarships, support organized charities, and promote legislation for social and civic change. For more information on Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, please visit their website at www.zphib1920.org.
