written by Sandy Rustin, based upon the works by Jonathan Lynn, Hunter Foster, Eric Price
Who Was It? Where? With What?
Southside Area Community Theater (SACT) brings Clue: On Stage to Southside Virginia
SACT is proud to bring to stage another fabulous production featuring the wonderful talents of Southside Virginia.
I t's a dark and stormy night, and you've been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue: On Stage is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist .
Southside Area Community Theater is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. We rely on the ticket sales and advertisements in our playbills to keep our shows coming. We have current advertisement and sponsorship availability, contact us for details at sactgroup@gmail.com. All of our actors, directors and crew members are volunteers and non-paid. Please support the arts in our area.
CLUE: ON STAGE
Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Additional Material by Hunter Foster, Sandy Rustin, and Eric Price. Based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture. Based on the Hasbro board game CLUE. Original Music by David Abbinanti.
This production is presented by special arrangement with The Araca Group, Work Light Productions, and Michael Barra/Lively McCabe Entertainment.
Starring: Michael Green and Allen Queen (Blackstone), Sandra Lowe (Crewe), Mya Lee (Burkeville), Patricia Mahaney and Maurice Ellis (Kenbridge), Pepe Pacheco (Bracey), Michelle Harris (South Hill), Alicia Washburn (Meredithville), Wendy Grimm and Michael Grimm (Gasburg), and Happy Mahaney (Richmond)
Tickets: Available at www.sactgroup.com
Tickets are $10.00 Livestream option is $15
Tickets are available at the door but seating will not be reserved.
Seats will be socially distanced.
Kenbridge Community Center
511 E. Fifth Avenue
Kenbridge VA 23944
5 SHOWS ONLY!
Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 7PM
Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 3PM
Friday, October 23, 2020 at 7PM
Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 7PM
Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 3PM
