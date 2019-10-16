The annual Ford Drive 4 UR School fundraiser was held at First Christian School on Wednesday, October 9 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event raises money for the school by allowing participants to test vehicles provided by Hardee Ford of South Hill. The school received $20 for each driver who registered and completed the post check out survey. With only three hours left the fundraiser had gotten 160 drivers but local supporters came out strong to help the school reach their goal of 300 drivers. The event closed with 311 test drives making it a total success for the teachers, students, and volunteers at First Christian School.
