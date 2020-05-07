Pet of the Week: Corella

Corella is a beautiful young cat brought to the shelter last October with 5 tiny kittens, two of which survived and were adopted. She became withdrawn and depressed after being separated from them and was very lonely for a time. Corella has since warmed up and loves attention. She has unusual, striking markings and is a real cutie. Corella is spayed, Fe/LV tested and vaccinated. Won't you give her a happy ending with a forever home? The adoption donation requested is just $50, a major bargain considering the cost of vet care. Please call (434) 374-8076, or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.org to make an appt. to visit the shelter. During the Covid-19 pandemic, it's not open normal hours, and volunteers and front desk staff answering phones have not been there. So be patient if you leave messages or send emails, as return correspondence may take staff longer than usual. LCSPCA is located at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927.
