The South Hill Rotary Club filled the field with the Flags for Heroes in front of Discount Furniture in South Hill just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The flags, which are sold as a fundraiser for the club, will fly until just after July 4th in memory or in honor of anyone that is considered a hero including all military veterans, first responders, or anyone on the frontline of the 2020 pandemic. The cost is $35 if you have flown a flag in the past and $50 if you are a new purchaser. You may contact any Rotarian pictured above, stop in at Discount Furniture and see James Brown, call Lisa Clary at 434 447 9458 or email undermyhat@embarqmail.com for an application. Or just send your check and the person you want to honor with their info and sponsor name to SHRC PO Box 982 South Hill, VA 23970. There are still some flags available so we will be accepting applications until June 5, 2020. The flags that were placed over the weekend are in alphabetical order from the highway side to the center of the field and those placed after this week will be placed as ordered from the store front to the center of the field.
