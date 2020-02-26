University of Virginia “CHoosE” A Capella Concert coming to Olive Branch

Olive Branch Baptist Church, Blackridge, VA, is hosting a special concert on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 7:00 PM. We are pleased to present the group CHoosE! CHoosE is the first and only co-ed Christian a cappella group at the University of Virginia. It stands for Christian “Hoos” Exalt and is based on the verse Joshua 24:15, “If serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you serve… But, as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.” The group is made up of undergraduates at UVA, all of different majors, backgrounds and denominations. However, they are all brought together through God to minister His Word and to do His will. Together, they use their voices to present the Gospel of Jesus Christ through a cappella music. Typically, they take songs originally written and performed by contemporary Christian artists, arrange them into four different voice parts, add some vocal percussion and bring it all together to provide an amazing sound and experience to those around us.
Local, Katherine Mosier a 2018 Graduate from Park View High School is a member of the group. PLEASE MARK YOUR CALENDARS to come and hear them sing on Saturday,
