The South Hill Christmas Parade will take place on December 8 at 2p.m. ALL entries must be received at the Chamber of Commerce no later than Thursday, December 5. Each entry must be approved by the Parade Committee and must be decorated in a Christmas theme. No candy or Santa’s please. There is a $25 entry fee for non-chamber member businesses and must accompany your entry application. The committee reserves the right to reject any and all applications for any reason, before and during the parade. Applications are available at the Chamber of Commerce office located at 201 South Mecklenburg Avenue. Call 434-447-4461 with any questions.
