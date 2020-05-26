The EMS experience; serving on the front lines during trying times

National EMS Week is a time for the community to honor the dedication of those who serve on medicine's "front line." The Southside Rescue Squad has been serving this area since June 1,1960 after several individuals saw a need for a rescue agency in the area. The squad has had many members of through the years, some of them choosing to build a career within the agency.
SSRS Captain, Gavin Gwaltney, has been a member since his junior year in high school after a friend, Devin Chinault, asked if he was busy on Wednesday nights. “I said well nothing, there’s nothing to do on a Wednesday night. So we joined. I started out nervous, and with no knowledge what so ever, and over the years I went from being a who is that, to being the guy that everyone in the agency knows. I consider them all family, teachers, and precious parts of my life. Everything hasn’t always been great, but it comes with the territory, there are times when I second guess the idea that I do this for free, but it’s where I started, it’s where I gained a passion for my career. Just when I’m getting down about my choice to pursue this as a career, they remind me of exactly why I’m still here, and why I love my job and my volunteer agency. I would have to say that my experience as a member has been amazing and something I will always cherish,” said Gwaltney.
Through these trying times the SSRS has had to make some adjustments to keep themselves and the community that they serve safe. One of the biggest changes has been managing a stock pile of personal protective equipment. Gavin explains, “For a time the call volume died down. There were concerns about how we were going to maintain the amount of paid staffing. As a volunteer agency, with the amount of people that we have lost do to work or personal reasons, it definitely caused huge concerns about coverage. We are walking on egg shells when responding to calls. We try to take a few seconds or a few minutes before walking in on a call to make sure we are protected and won’t lose more personnel due to exposure to COVID-19. A lot has changed, but at the same time, with careful planning, we have managed just fine in these trying times.”
According to Gwaltney, anyone looking to volunteer should consider the following before stepping up to the task. “Volunteering should never be done by somebody with a hidden motive, or somebody that expects to always be in the spot light or praised. Most of what we do goes unnoticed even by those close to us, and it’s hard for people to understand why we do the things we do. Even as a career first responder people seem to wonder why we do this and a lot of times we aren’t compensated as highly as we probably deserve. With all that being said, volunteering for this, or choosing this career should not be done lightly. No, not every time the tones go off is somebody’s life on the line, but from the start of them calling 911 this incident can be life changing for that person. If you don’t have a strong will, then it’s probably not for you, but if you are willing to show up, learn, and gain a passion for it, then we definitely need as many people as we can and happily invite you to join.”
The promotion of National EMS Week is extremely important for the moral of the amazing people who volunteer their time at this agency. “This is a thankless job most of the time and a pat on the back can mean a lot to us. At the same time EMS week also highlights some of the short comings we deal with as an agency and helps people to realize we need assistance from grants and donations simply by the public talking to us and hearing our strifes. The SSRS definitely gets its fair share of community support and we definitely wouldn’t be as successful or as highly trained if we didn’t receive the support that we get. Though sometimes the circumstances are unfortunate, at some point in everyone’s lives, we will get to return the favor through our skills and knowledge on a call helping those that supported us,” says Gwaltney.
Lastly Gavin says, “I would like to say to the squads membership that I hope you all know how proud you make me as a Captain and that I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. SSRS made me the medic I am today, it gave me my passion, and I will always cherish my experiences with my agency.”
We at the South Hill Enterprise, along with the rest of the community, would like to extend a special thank you to all of the men and women serving as members of the Mecklenburg County rescue agencies.
