Pet of the Week: Cameron

LCSPCA is seeking a loving indoor forever home for Cameron, a 1 year old special needs kitty. She came to the shelter as a 2 week old kitten. Her litter was compromised with neurological issues that the vet could not diagnose, but she survived and gets along okay. This little girl is incredibly sweet and bright with a great spirit, but is off-balance and walks crooked, cannot land on her feet when jumping, hops when she runs, and tips over from time to time. Adopters sometimes view her as damaged or abnormal, so no one ever picks her even though she is a love. If interested is rescuing Cameron, please call (434) 374-8076, or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com. The shelter, located at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927, is open Mon-Sat. from 12-4 pm (masks required). 