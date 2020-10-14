Chamber gears up for Spooktober weekend

The South Hill Chamber of Commerce has been working hard to continue bringing the community all of the fun holiday activities that we enjoy. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Board, Executive Director, Shannon Lambert, and her team to reevaluate their usual activities.
Join them Halloween weekend for Spooktober Fest. The rescheduled “Hot Fun in the Summertime” Cruise In and Car Show will start with the Cruise In on Friday, October 30 at 6 p.m. followed by live music from the Castaways beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event will be BYOB (Bring your own beer), just be sure that your beverage of choice is not in a glass bottle or container.
Halloween morning will kick off with the Car Show at 9 a.m. “Early Bird” registration ends October 14 but car owners will still have time to sign up for $25. Display only price is $10 per vehicle and there will be plenty to do with kids activities, vendors, and concessions on site.
The annual Monster Mash celebration will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with vendor to vendor trick or treating brought to you by the Shops of South Hill and the usual costume parade and contest, except this year contestants will march across the stage one by one to meet social distancing requirements. Face masks are required at all events but it could be fun way for kids to incorporate them into the costume. “Things may be a little different this year but we are working hard to keep these events safe and fun for everyone,” said Lambert.
The adult costume party at the Dogwood will star The Feature Attraction Band. The show will start at 7 p.m. and features a cash bar along with heavy hors d’oeuvres, prizes, and a costume contest. Cost for entry is $50 per person and $75 per couple. You must be 21 years or older to attend the event and, of course, social distancing will be strongly encouraged.
