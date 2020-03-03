Smith Creek Developers, Inc. is working on a new housing development on Luck Circle about three miles outside of South Hill called Smith Creek Farms. The companies President, Anita Miller, is a resident of the area and is a friend of the previous owners of the land. When the property became available she immediately took her shot to procure it with the promise of maintaining the legacy that the former owners left behind.
The development consists of six lots, some larger than others but each still allowing plenty of space between for privacy. Currently, two of the properties have been sold leaving three five acre lots and one 16 acre lot with a pond available. Mrs. Miller and her building partner Henry Morrissette, owner and operator of Morrissette Construction, spared no detail when building a custom model on one of the five acre properties. The 1900 square foot craftsman style home comes with three bedrooms, two and half bathrooms, a beautiful open living area, and mud room. The conditioned crawl space under the house keeps the home free of mold, mildew, and critters. Anita herself put extra thought and love into even the tiniest of accessories from the granite counter tops and farm sink in the kitchen to the tray ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. Mr. Morrissette was very active in the structures design as well adding insulation to the interior walls and a large covered back porch, but his talents really shine in the construction of the custom-built mantel in the living area, built from Birch wood, found on the property.
Anita Miller and Henry Morrissette have made a great team in this project and look forward to many big things in the future. If you are interested in one of the properties at Smith Creek Farms please call 434-447-6585 to speak to Mrs. Miller.
