Holes & Bowls event October 2 in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE – The County of Brunswick presents Holes & Bowls where sweet meets savory on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 in the downtown area across from Dollar General. Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen “Donut Crew” and the Danieltown Stew Crew will be serving up your favorites. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information contact Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, Economic Development Director, at (434) 848-8200 or Dixie Walker, Tourism Coordinator, at (434) 848-2728 for more information.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.