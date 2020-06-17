Fowlers welcome a baby girl

Wendy May Fowler was born on June 9, 2020 on the Wright- Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton Ohio weighing 7 pounds 12 ounces. She is the daughter of Hunter and Hannah Fowler. Wendy is the granddaughter of Raymond and Wendy Priest-Singleton and Tom Fowler. She is the great granddaughter to Linda Cicero and Wayne and Betsy Hendricks.