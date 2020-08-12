The Friends of the R. T. Arnold Library regret to inform the public and vendors of the cancellation of the 2020 Holiday Bazaar scheduled for November 21 and 22 in South Hill, VA. This decision was made for safety reasons due to the determining factors and the continuing ramifications of the COVID19 pandemic. Our utmost concern is for the health and safety of all involved in staging and help with making this event a success. We extend our appreciation for your past support of the Holiday Bazaar and look forward to the time when we can safely resume this event which has been a part of the community for what would been the 39th the year in 2020.
