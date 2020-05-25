The Upper Room on East Atlantic Street in South Hill will be reopening on June 6 for regular business hours of 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the 1st, 2and, and 3rd Saturdays of the month. The Upper Room Ministries of The South Hill United Methodist Church holds Community Service Sales on the first, second and third Saturdays of the month from 8 until 3 at the location next to The Medicine Shoppe in South Hill. They will also be taking donations so if you have something to drop off you may do so during that time frame or on Tuesday afternoons at 2 p.m. or call the church at 434-447-4761 for more information. The Upper Room is in particular need of furniture items and appliances to help those in need. The Upper Room Ministries is now a 501C3 organization and funds raised at the community service sales will go to help with Missions and other church projects. They invite you to stop by and find special treasures for great prices on the first, second and third Saturdays of the month or if you just feel that you need a special blessing, they will be happy to offer you prayer and support in your time of need. The Upper Room can help you feel as if you a part of a group that helps the community in their time of need such as fires and other disaster situations.
