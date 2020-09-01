COVID-19 Update: Mecklenburg surpasses 500 cases mark with 3 new outbreaks

Mecklenburg has confirmed 516 cases of COVID-19 in the county with 38 hospitalizations and 33 deaths. Additionally, three new outbreaks have been recorded; outbreaks are defined as settings where at least two cases have been confirmed by the lab. Two of the newest outbreaks have been found at unnamed congregate settings—churches, gyms, businesses, etc—and the third was reported from an unnamed educational setting.
As of noon, Monday, August 31, 395 of the cases in the Southside District (Brunswick, Halifax, and Mecklenburg Counties) have been attributed to outbreaks. Eighty-six healthcare workers have also contracted the illness in relation to outbreaks.
The Southside Health District has surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases, currently at 1,019, with 69 hospitalizations and 37 resulting deaths.
Earlier this month, the Town of Clarksville released a statement that several employees of the town had tested positive. They assured that the affected employees are quarantined and let the public know that the Town Hall Office and Police Department Office have been closed to the public for the time being. Public meetings have also been cancelled until further notice and will be rescheduled.
Virginia currently stands at 120,594 confirmed cases of the virus, with 9,569 hospitalizations and 2,580 deaths contributed to the virus.There have been a total of 853 outbreaks recorded in the state that have contributed 17,548 positive cases.
Mecklenburg County is still on track to open schools on September 8. Further information on the school reopening plan can be found on the MCPS website at mcpsweb.org or on their Facebook page.
Virginia is currently in Phase 3 of re-opening. Phase 3 encourages individuals to continue with ‘safer at home’ practices whenever possible, including teleworking. Businesses will still need to adhere to social distancing practices for customers, and Governor Northam has encouraged that everyone stick with wearing facial coverings while in public.
Social gathering maximums have increased from 50 people to 250 people, and non-essential businesses such as restaurants no longer have a cap limit. Outdoor venues are able to open at 50% capacity with a cap of 1,000 people, and gyms have been allowed to open at 75% capacity. In preparation for warmer temperatures, swimming pools will be allowed to offer 75% capacity as well while adhering to physical distancing guidelines.
