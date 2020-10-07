Mecklenburg outbreaks contribute to rising case numbers

On Tuesday, Mecklenburg surpassed 800 total cases of COVID-19 since March. The county numbers currently stand at 807 total cases, with 45 hospitalizations and 34 deaths. This marks the first new death in Mecklenburg County due to COVID-19 in over a month.
A previously discovered outbreak seems to be the culprit for the sudden rise in numbers, as outbreak related cases have jumped from 491 last week to 552 this week. No new outbreaks have been discovered. Additionally, 7 new healthcare workers have tested positive, putting the number up to 109 workers that have been affected. The News Progress reached out to the Baskerville Correctional Facility—one of the previously identified outbreak centers—but they declined to comment.
Virginia has a total of 153,182 confirmed cases with 11,316 resulting hospitalizations and 3,291 deaths attributed to the virus.
As a reminder, COVID-19 can appear with mild to severe symptoms. The CDC lists that people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
This list does not include all possible symptoms. If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
Please call your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you. Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.
The CDC has also published information that tells the differences between COVID and the flu. “Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses. Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis. Flu and COVID-19 share many characteristics, but there are some key differences between the two.
Influenza (flu) can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. Flu is different from a cold. Flu usually comes on suddenly. People who have flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:
- fever* or feeling feverish/chills
- cough
- sore throat
- runny or stuffy nose
- muscle or body aches
- headaches
- fatigue (tiredness)
- some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.
*It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.
For more information on the difference between Influenza and COVID-19, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.