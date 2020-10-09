Free COVID testing TODAY in Lawrenceville

The Virginia Department of Health, Southside Health District in partnership with Brunswick County and the Town of Lawrenceville, will be holding a FREE COVID-19 Testing Event, on Friday, October 9th, 2020 from 9am to 12Noon at the Brunswick County Conference Center (Parking Lot), 100 Athletic Field Road, Lawrenceville, VA 23868.  This will be a drive-thru event.  No one will need to get out of their vehicle.

This will be a rain or shine event.

What you need to know:

  1. No insurance needed.
  2. No appointment needed.
  3. This is a FREE service.
  4. Wear a mask.
  5. Tell healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19