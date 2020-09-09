COVID-19 Update: Mecklenburg hits 600 case count

In a week, Mecklenburg County has gone from 516 cases of COVID-19 to 601. There have only been three additional hospitalizations due to new cases, with no new deaths reported. Mecklenburg stands at 33 total deaths from the COVID-19 virus.
The outbreak reported at an educational setting last week was placed at Clarksville Elementary school. Of the 1,142 cases reported in the Southside Health District, 421 have been tied to outbreaks in the district. Additionally, 91 health workers have tested positive for the virus in relation to outbreaks.
Two of the newest outbreaks have been found at unnamed congregate settings—churches, gyms, businesses, etc—and the third was reported from an unnamed educational setting.
The Southside Health District has recently surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases, currently resting at 1,142 confirmed cases with 74 hospitalizations and 39 resulting deaths. Brunswick County has reported 310 cases with 26 hospitalizations and 2 deaths. Halifax County has reported 235 cases of COVID-19 with 7 hospitalizations and 4 resulting deaths.
In August, the Town of Clarksville released a statement that several employees of the town had tested positive. They assured that the affected employees are quarantined and let the public know that the Town Hall Office and Police Department Office have been closed to the public for the time being. Public meetings have also been cancelled until further notice and will be rescheduled.
Virginia currently stands at 128,407 confirmed cases of the virus, with 9,932 hospitalizations and 2,686 deaths contributed to the virus. This is a little under an 8,000 case increase in the past week. There have been a total of 875 outbreaks recorded in the state that have contributed 18,348 positive cases.
Long-term care facilities maintain as the largest centers of outbreak in the state. There have been 396 total outbreaks located in these facilities in Virginia with a resulting 9,666 case count and 1,389 deaths.
Mecklenburg County is still on track to open schools on September 8. Further information on the school reopening plan can be found on the MCPS website at mcpsweb.org or on their Facebook page.
Virginia is currently in Phase 3 of re-opening. Phase 3 encourages individuals to continue with ‘safer at home’ practices whenever possible, including teleworking. Businesses will still need to adhere to social distancing practices for customers, and Governor Northam has encouraged that everyone stick with wearing facial coverings while in public.
Social gathering maximums have increased from 50 people to 250 people, and non-essential businesses such as restaurants no longer have a cap limit. Outdoor venues are able to open at 50% capacity with a cap of 1,000 people, and gyms have been allowed to open at 75% capacity. In preparation for warmer temperatures, swimming pools will be allowed to offer 75% capacity as well while adhering to physical distancing guidelines.
