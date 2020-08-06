Mecklenburg COVID cases increase by 30

As of noon Thursday, August 6 the state of Virginia has confirmed 95,867 cases of the COVID-19 virus as well as 2,299 deaths. Virginia has also had 8,183 hospitalizations due to the virus.
Mecklenburg County currently stands at 360 confirmed cases: an increase of 31 cases since noon on Wednesday. There have also been 37 hospitalizations and 32 deaths in the county linked to COVID-19.
Halifax County has confirmed 145 cases, 5 hospitalizations and 1 death. Brunswick County currently has 216 confirmed cases, 24 hospitalizations and 2 deaths. As a whole, the Southside Health District has reported 721 cases, 66 hospitalizations, and 35 deaths due to the virus.
The Virginia Department of Health confirms that there have been 7 outbreaks of the virus located in the Southside Health District. Three outbreaks were located at long-term care facilities, two at correctional facilities, and one each at a congregate setting and a healthcare setting. 278 of the confirmed cases in the Southside Health district have been confirmed in relation to outbreaks; similarly, there have been 82 cases found in healthcare workers in the district.
