Free Drive-Thru COVID testing slated for Friday in Clarksville

(Boydton, Virginia) – The Southside Health District will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 screening and testing on Friday, September 25 at the Clarksville Volunteer Fire Department at 1008 Virginia Ave, Clarksville, from 9 a.m. – noon or as long as supplies last. The event offers a total of 300 free tests.
Those wishing to be tested are asked to enter from Woodland Drive by the ball field.
“We are pleased to bring this testing event to our community and encourage residents to come get tested. Test results from this community-wide testing event will give us a good indicator of the prevalence of the disease in our community,” said Scott Spillmann, M.D., M.P.H., director of the Southside Health District. “But test results are only part of the picture. And a negative test today is not a vaccine; it doesn’t protect you from a possible exposure tomorrow. We know community transmission of COVID-19 has been widespread since late March, and we know the best protection for each of us comes from personal precautions, including wearing face coverings, practicing good hygiene and social distancing. That’s how we protect ourselves and those around us.”
This is a drive-thru event, but walk-ups can be accepted. Testing is available to those age 10 years and older. Those seeking tests from a vehicle should be seated near a window.
“Those with symptoms of respiratory illness are encouraged to come and be tested, but anyone who seeks a test will receive one,” added Dr. Spillmann. “Everyone is welcome.”
Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis. No insurance is needed. No appointment is needed. This is a free service. This event is held in partnership with Mecklenburg County, the Town of Clarksville and the Virginia Department of Health.
To protect yourself and healthcare workers, wear a cloth face covering or mask. Keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Be sure to tell the testing providers if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, deep cough or shortness of breath, or believe that you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:
- Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are at higher risk of serious illness. If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;
- Stay home when you are sick;
- Avoid contact with sick people;
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer ONLY if soap and water are not available;
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;
- If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;
- Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and avoid crowds of people.
For more information about this event, call 434-738-6815. Information on COVID-19 in Virginia is available at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.