Crater Community Hospice is partnering with The American Legion Riders Two Rivers Chapter 146 in Hopewell to hold its 3rd Annual Poker Run on Saturday, August 15th. “With the passing of our CEO, Tracy Taliaferro, this year it made sense that we honor his memory and love of riding by naming this event in his honor. Going forward, it will be the Tracy L. Taliaferro Memorial Poker Run. We are certain Tracy will be with us in spirit,” said Cindy Hamlin, Crater Community Hospice Development Director.
This year’s event is held with the sponsorship of WAWA.
The ride will start with breakfast at the Legion Post in Hopewell, and then proceed to The Award and Frame Shop in Colonial Heights, Harmony at Ironbridge in Chesterfield, Dinwiddie Health and Rehab, Love’s Truck Stop in Disputanta, and the final stop at Crater Community Hospice and Thrift Shop’s office in Petersburg for a to-go lunch. Best and Worst hand awards, 50/50 and raffle winners will be announced virtually. The cost of the ride is $20 for riders and $5 for supporters with all vehicles welcome. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Legion Post 146 located at 217 E. City Point Road in Hopewell with the first bike leaving at 9:15 a.m. and the last out at 10:00 a.m.
The proceeds from the Poker Run will benefit our in-home family respite program. This allows the family caregiver to rest and regroup from the stress of caregiving. “The Two Rivers Chapter 146 of the American Legion Riders is proud to partner with Crater Community Hospice on this annual event,” said Ron Buchanan, Director of the Two Rivers Chapter.
Raffle prizes include tickets for wine tasting for up to twenty people from Total Wine & More, dinner for two from Arby’s, a gift card basket from Colonial Heights Office of Economic Development, an Escape Room gift certificate and many more.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged (https://bit.ly/3fuCBlE). For more information on this event contact Cindy Hamlin, Crater Community Hospice Development Director, at (804) 526-4300. If necessary, the rain date will be August 22nd.
As the only local non-profit hospice started by John Randolph and Southside Regional Medical Centers, Crater Community Hospice depends upon the giving of our community to support unfunded programs and services to the uninsured.
About Crater Community Hospice
For twenty-five years, Crater Community Hospice has provided exceptional care and support to over 7,000 of your neighbors. Our mission is to educate the community on serious illness and end of life concerns and provide families and patients with quality care and supportive services. We are the only licensed, nonprofit, community-based hospice in the Tri-Cities. We also serve Dinwiddie, Prince George, Sussex, Surry, Charles City, Greensville-Emporia and Chesterfield Counties. For more information about Crater Community Hospice’s programs and services, upcoming events, or volunteer opportunities, call 804-526-4300 or visit our website, www.cratercommunityhospice.org. Crater Community Hospice is a non-profit 501(c)3. Your Community Hospice since 1995.
