The South Hill members of the Episcopal Veterans Fellowship will conduct a flag placing ceremony, to honor local veterans, this Memorial Day weekend. Flags will be placed on veterans graves at Westview Cemetery in South Hill. The ceremony will take place on Saturday May 23rd at 10:00 AM. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held on Sunday May 24th at 1:00 PM. A short prayer service will be held following the ceremony.
Most Popular
Articles
- From the Desk of Senator Frank Ruff: It Does Not Add Up
- Former Mecklenburg County grads start Adopt a Graduate program on Facebook
- Three arrested in afternoon police chase
- Overturned tractor trailer causes HWY 58 west bound lane closure
- Two new deaths; 15 total in Mecklenburg County
- Park View announces Graduation plans
- Northam details Phase One in Friday press conference
- COVID-19 outbreak at Chase City Health and Rehab
- Governor Northam delays Phase One for Northern Virginia Localities
- Small Business Spotlight: Memory Makers
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
May 16
-
May 19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.