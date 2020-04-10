Job Description
Position: Executive Director
Reports to: South Hill Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
Summary: The South Hill Chamber of Commerce, “Chamber”, is dedicated to the growth and prosperity of South Hill and the surrounding areas. The mission of the Chamber is to provide leadership for regional business development and positively influence the quality of life throughout the area. The Executive Director leads all business facets of the Chamber to further the mission and is the primary spokesperson of the Chamber. The Executive Director must be an effective organizer, interact well in a dynamic environment, be a solid team builder with proven leadership skills, and also have excellent communication, strategy, analytical, and personal skills. The Executive Director will partner with the Chamber Board of Directors to develop and implement plans that provide measurable value to the community and members by achieving goals established for the organization.
The scope of this position may change or be amended based on the evolving business needs of the Chamber and its membership. The basic requirement of every position is to perform all tasks as assigned. Marginal functions of the position have not been included; however, the omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar or related in nature to the assignment of the position.
Essential Responsibilities and Duties:
- Capture the priorities of a diverse membership and tailor the Chamber’s resources to meet the strategic goals and objectives set by the Board of Directors.
- Provide excellent member service by positively addressing or directing the needs of members and the public.
- Collaborate with a diverse array of partners to ensure that membership priorities are incorporated into the Chamber’s work in a manner that maximizes synergies with other stakeholder organizations. Develop, lead and manage the implementation on a daily basis.
- The primary directive of the Executive Director is to serve the membership by leading the growth and development of the South Hill Chamber of Commerce as well as the implementation of programs necessary to achieve the mission of the Chamber. Identify community programs and Chamber projects that amplify the community and businesses efforts.
- The Executive Director is the primary spokesperson and responsible for providing highly visible leadership in the community and building upon the Chamber’s strong reputation in all issues related to the regional economy and community vitality. Ensure that the Chamber’s communication efforts support members and organizational priorities.
- Collaborate with other stakeholders to promote local tourism as it aids in Chamber goals.
- Serve as the key representative and advocate for business owners and employers in the South Hill area, with the goal of promoting and strengthening the community by building prosperity through a healthy economy and a strong business sector.
- Maintain a working knowledge of significant developments and identify and track trends related to business development and small-town organizations. Analysis of member research, current market conditions and shared resource information. Be a resource for industry best practices and incorporate as appropriate by assisting existing member businesses with growth opportunities, education, mentoring, and other member needs.
- Seek out new memberships by developing a cultivation and recruitment strategy that promotes and sells benefits of membership, actively seeks new businesses, and follows up with potential new members as appropriate.
- Safeguard the confidentiality of information by exercising discretion in communicating information regarding all incoming/outgoing communications, personnel matters, other similar confidential materials, and handling all records and files.
- Keep informed of Chamber’s policies, procedures, bylaws, and regulations. Be familiar with the Chamber’s general business practices and procedures with an emphasis on the relation of these procedures to the membership and general public.
- Embody a strong strategic skill set to ensure a sustainable business model that creates, delivers, and captures the value of all members. Promote a philosophy in support of the Chamber strategic plan.
- Formulate, with staff, and recommend to the Board of Directors, plans and programs needed such as but not limited to: short and long range work plans, Annual Membership meetings, annual budget, marketing, membership rates, organizational development, management improvement plans, etc.
- Lead, coordinate and manage staff and volunteers to direct appropriate and efficient member services as authorized by the Board of Directors. Management duties include by not limited to: perform annual performance reviews, development and coaching of team members.
- Manage all publications made available for the Chamber of Commerce to ensure a consistent brand and ensure ease of access, ability to direct to the appropriate resource when needed. Be able to adapt publication and means of communication with the needs of current members.
- Monitor, review and report on all Chamber activities to the board and partners as appropriate.
- Manage the fiscal resources of the organization, including but not limited to:
- Prepare the annual budget with line item identification of expenses and income for all activities of the chamber for approval by the Board of Directors.
- Authorize and approve the expenses of the Chamber business within limitations of the budget and Board Policy,
- Manage general cash fund, investments and make recommendations.
- Provide monthly Financial Reports to the Board of Directors.
- Work with an outside CPA firm for annual tax preparations.
- File reports and pay all tax liabilities as required by the IRS and Commonwealth of Virginia.
- Assist in retention efforts through the collection of past due memberships.
- Sign checks for payment of approved bills, salaries, and other expenditures within limitations of an amount as approved by the Board of Directors.
- Participate in chamber activities to promote and enhance the image and relationship of the chamber throughout the community served and serve as a lead member on committees for key signature events identified.
- Identify opportunities for sponsorships
- Strive continually to develop a better public understanding of the purpose and functions of the Chamber of Commerce by conducting membership surveys and on-site visits, etc.
- Recommend suggestions for the improvement of operation and efficiency.
- Follow regulations according to federal, state, county, city law and requirements of 501(c) regulations
Position Requirements:
All requirements are subject to possible modification to reasonably accommodate individuals with disabilities. Some requirements may exclude individuals who pose a direct threat or significant risk to the health and safety of themselves or other employees.
Education, Certificates, Licenses, and/or Training:
- A bachelor’s degree in community development, community leadership or organizational leadership is required. However, candidates possessing additional years of experience in related fields may substitute for a portion of the educational requirement. A combination of education, training, and experience may be substituted when competency in the role is demonstrated.
- Possesses a willingness to advance education by attending job-related courses and workshops.
Experience:
- Minimum of five (5) years of progressively responsible experience in similar position is required. Experience leading or working with a membership-driven organization will be considered.
- Staff management or supervisory experience required.
- Grant writing experience with a proven track record, preferred.
- Event planning and coordinating experience, preferred
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
Must be able to satisfactorily pass pre-employment drug/alcohol screens.
Must be passionate for business and rural economic development; have an ability to bring together diverse stakeholders and leverage the resources of these member organizations.
Must be a change agent, have experience transforming or implementing new programs. Must have a servant attitude. Must be receptive to and accept changes deemed necessary by the Chamber Board and give appropriate and open-minded consideration to suggestions from peers. Must always treat all members respectfully and in a professional manner in support of the Chamber’s commitment to outstanding customer service.
Must be able to meet people easily, communicate effectively (both written and verbal), and work with others as part of a team in an office environment. Must have strong writing and editing skills proven to create effective marketing content, electronic media and public reports as needed.
Must be able to work well with diversified groups as well as individuals.
Must be a zealous ambassador able to increase engagement of current members and recruit additional members.
Must be able to handle a variety of diverse tasks and organize work to meet deadlines. Must be accurate, confidential, dependable, organized, and able to work with little or no direct supervision.
Must be proficient in the use of computers, other required office equipment and evolving technologies to manage communications with membership and maintain efficiencies throughout organization.
Must have a strong financial acumen; having an ability to be analytical and financially focused on resources of organization.
Must be able to make sound business and community decisions in the best interest of the Chamber.
Must be able to plan and coordinate large Chamber events, such as, Annual Meeting, Picnic in the Park, music concerts, fundraisers, golf tournament, Christmas Parade, etc. with a highly collaborative approach.
Ability to learn and communicate technical and mechanical product details and concepts.
Confidentiality
As an employees who have access to the compensation information of other employees, directly or indirectly, as a part of the essential job functions, this position may not disclose the pay of other employees or applicants to individuals who do not otherwise have access to compensation information, unless the disclosure is (a) in response to a formal complaint or charge, (b) in furtherance of an investigation, proceeding, hearing, or action, including an investigation conducted by the employer or (c) consistent with employee’s legal duty to furnish such information.
Environmental Conditions:
Most of the normal duties will be performed inside in usual office conditions, which will involve interaction with other employees and/or Members with frequent interruptions. Some travel may be required. Will be required to work beyond normal hours for completion of duties and to participate in chamber sponsored-activities.
Physical:
While performing the duties of this job, the following physical demands are required:
- Employee should expect to encounter occasional high-pressure situations and is expected to remain professional, respectful, and act appropriately
- Employee is regularly required to sit at a desk and perform keyboard functions for extended periods of time; reach with hands and arms to move office supplies and equipment and working with members.
- Frequently required to stand, stoop, climb, bend, and reach with hands and arms when handling and moving equipment to arrange for special events.
- The employee must be able to travel alone and be available for all chamber-sponsored events.
- Must be able to lift at least 25 lbs. unassisted and be able to assist in moving objects in excess of 100 lbs. while setting up functions.
- This job requires visual acuity and ability to hear, listen, and communicate orally and in writing and able to use necessary machines, tools and /or equipment for essential duties.
Working Relationships:
Build and maintain positive and productive working relationships to support the Chamber’s plans, procedures, and services as well as promoting a positive public image for the organization and its goals and objectives. Advise, inform, and consult with the Board of Directors on programs, plans and procedures to obtain approvals, information and guidance. Perform as a leader of the organization to establish and maintain exemplary relationships with Members.
This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. An employee will also perform other reasonably related business duties as assigned by immediate supervisor as required.
The Chamber of Commerce reserves the right to revise or change the job responsibilities as the need arises. This job description does not constitute a written or implied contract of employment, other than an "at will" employment relationship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.