Vincent Maurice Lewis, 45, was arrested in May 2019 on the charge of possession with the intent to distribute after federal investigators witnessed Lewis remove two boxes containing more than 50 pounds of cocaine from a tractor trailer near Brodnax. Maurice “Mo” Lewis plead guilty to the charge in September and faced possible life in prison and up to a $10 million fine at the sentencing hearing. On Thursday, January 16, United States District Judge, Robert Payne, passed down a sentence of 15 years and eight months.
The man driving the tractor trailer, Jorge Suarez, was sentenced in December to three years in prison. Suarez transported the narcotics from Texas to Brodnax and was arrested at the same time as Lewis.
