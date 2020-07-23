"At approximately 17:23 PM, Mecklenburg County Emergency Communication Center alerted Company 7, Company 5, Company 2, and Southside Rescue for a reported Structure Fire at the Old CMH/VCU Hospital. While en route units were given information of “smoke” showing from the roof, upon arrival units made egress to the roof to find steam coming from a vent. After further investigation, it was deemed there was no active fire. We appreciate the quick response from all responding agencies! At this time, units are still on scene picking up equipment."
Local fire departments respond to old CMH Hospital
- From SHVFD Facebook Page
