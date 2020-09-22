Earlier in the month The South Hill Enterprise ran an article about the state of Westview Cemetery on Halifax Street in South Hill. Many of the graves are in terrible condition with some starting to sink into the ground and others with collapsing headstones. Remembrance trees planted by family members on the sites have begun to grow through the graves.
The issue is that many of the families have long passed on, moved away from the area, or do not have the funding to maintain the upkeep of the plots. After hosting a flag placing ceremony in the cemetery, the All Saint’s Veterans Fellowship Ministries, decided to reach out to anyone that they could to bring awareness to the cemeteries conditions. They began researching grants and fundraising ideas to assist with repairs.
The article caught the attention of Jimmie Crowder, Jr. and Jimmie Keith Crowder of Crowder, Hite, Crews Funeral Home. Both gentlemen contacted the South Hill Enterprise to express their willingness to help. The church organization and everyone involved was surprised to find out that not only could they help, they could repair 85% of the damages at no cost to the plot owners or the community.
Last week representatives of the funeral home and the All Saint’s Veterans Fellowship Ministries met at Westview to survey the site, determine what needed to be done, and discuss a plan of action. “The only thing that we will not be able to help with would be the graves that are sinking into the ground. That work would require a backhoe,” explained Jimmie Keith Crowder. He continued, “With everything going on in the world it’s important to stand together as a community and support one another.”
Repairs on the cemetery will be begin next week and span over two to three weeks depending on weather conditions. Trees will be cut back, leaning or toppled over headstones will be refurbished, and decaying vaults will be cemented back together. Members of the church organization call the work a blessing and look forward to putting there own time into the cemetery cleanup on October 3 for the South Hill Revitalization Committee’s Annual Operation Cleanup Day.
