Comcast announced that it will extend its commitments for Xfinity customers through June 30 to help ensure students can finish out the school year from home and remain connected to the internet during the COVID-19 crisis.
The extended commitments include:
-No disconnects
-Waived late fees
-Free Xfinity WiFi in business hotspots and outdoor locations across the country (view a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots at https://wifi.xfinity.com/)
-Unlimited data for all customers, regardless of plan
-60-day extension of complimentary Internet Essentials (the nation’s “largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program”). For more information, visit internetessentials.com.
According to Dave Watson, Comcast Cable Chief Executive Officer, “Our services have never been more important, and we’re doing everything we can to keep people connected to the internet.”
More information and updates from Comcast related to Coronavirus are are available at https://corporate.comcast.com/.
Comcast Contact: Terry Ellis, VP Government and Regulatory Affairs, Terry_ellis@comcast.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.