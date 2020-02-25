We are pleased to announce that The Delegate Tommy Wright Legislative Scholarship is once again being offered. This year marks the 20th Anniversary of its offering. This is a $250 one-year scholarship for graduating seniors who live in the 61st Legislative District and attend one of the eight high schools in the 61st House District.
The criteria set for this award is as follows:
1 The applicant’s parents or guardian must have established Virginia residency by having paid state income tax for at least the previous year.
2 The applicant must be a resident in the 61st Legislative District and be a graduating senior.
3 The applicant must have a 3.0 or better scholastic average.
4 The applicant must have a transcript and a letter of reference from a teacher or a guidance counselor mailed with your application to the scholarship committee.
5 The applicant must include a one-page letter explaining why this scholarship is important to them.
6 The recipient must have been accepted to and must matriculate in a Virginia college or university.
The transcript, application, and a letter of support must be mailed by Saturday, March 28, 2020. The address is as follows:
Mrs. Tammy Brankley Mulchi
The Delegate Tommy Wright Legislative Scholarship Committee
PO Box 1323, Victoria, VA 23974
If you need any additional information, please contact my office at 434-696-3061
