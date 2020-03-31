Patients of any VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital provider office will have the option to schedule appointments with their providers via telemedicine now available at VCU Health CMH through Zoom (a video conferencing platform).
Patients who have had their routine medical exam appointments cancelled or postponed due to the precautions put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) have an alternative method to speak with their health care provider if necessary.
All established patients can call their VCU Health CMH provider office and inquire about scheduling a telemedicine appointment using Zoom.
These appointments may require regular co-pay payments and will be billed accordingly.
According to Dr. Ikenna Ibe, Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at VCU Health CMH, “We want our patients to continue to have access to their health care needs as much as possible. We have been working around the clock to get our providers ready to utilize this telemedicine portal to maintain contact and treatment with their patients.”
Once a telemedicine appointment has been scheduled, patients will receive a link via email which logs them in and connects them to their health care provider. This appointment requires the patient to use any device with internet or data connectivity and a camera to have a telemedicine appointment. That can include any Smartphone, Tablet and most laptop computers.
As VCU Health CMH moves forward with utilization of telemedicine services, patients will be able to utilize a proprietary platform known as VCU Health Anywhere for telemedicine visits. More information on VCU Health Anywhere will be shared at a later date.
