Abduction, kidnapping charges filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Antonio Lamont Stewart, 35, from Dolphin is charged with abduction and kidnapping, assault and battery of a family member, possess, transport firearms by a convicted felon and brandishing a firearm on July 16.
According to Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office responded to 1204 Liberty Road for a possible domestic abduction involving a weapon. At the scene it was determined that the victim escaped from the suspect and went to a neighbor’s house. Prior to the deputies arriving the suspect fled through a window to the rear of the house. Evidence and statements were collected while other deputies and K-9 team were deployed to search for the suspect. Stewart was located down the road and taken into custody without incident. Investigator J. R. Daniel is investigating the case.
In other matters, Devin Clinton Bowers, 28, from Brodnax is charged with abduction and kidnapping, strangulation: results in wounding/bodily injury and assault and battery of a family member on July 21.
Evans said two victims responded to the sheriff’s office to report a domestic situation. After further investigation and statements it was determined that Bowers was the suspect and warrants were obtained for his arrest. Deputy A. S. Grassel is investigating the case.
James A. Rutherford, 56, from Alberta is charged with strangulation: results in wounding/bodily injury and destruction of property/vandalism, monument on July 20.
Evans said Deputy A. S. Grassel responded to a domestic call on Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, and found a victim with visible injuries. After further investigation it was determined the suspect had also choked the victim and prevented the victim from calling 911. Warrants were obtained for Rutherford. He was later found hiding in a field near the residence and taken into custody without further incident.
Steven James Andrew Opdycke, 37, from Lawrenceville is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal of blood or breath test on July 16. Deputy S. J. Finch assisted in the investigation.
Evans said the sheriff’s office was notified of a belligerent subject at the Valero on Route 58 near Route 712. Deputies responded and were notified prior to arrival that the subject had left headed down Route 712. Deputy Harding met the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop due to reckless driving. The suspect was heavily intoxicated and exited the vehicle. As the suspect was being investigated for DUI and taken into custody he became extremely violent and resisted arrest. The suspect was secured after a brief struggle and taken to the Meherrin River Regional Jail for processing.
Evans said on July 22 the sheriff’s office received a call to 1040 Brickyard Street. Deputy A. Singleton responded and talked to the victim who stated that she was selling her Chevrolet Equinox. The victim had taken the vehicle to a second location and left the keys in the ignition for the buyer. The victim left the property. The next day the buyer showed up and the vehicle was missing. The vehicle was entered into VCIN/NCIC.
If anyone has any information, call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133 or call Brunswick Crime Solvers at (434) 848-2336. All information will be kept anonymous and you will not be required to testify in court. You could receive a reward up to $1,000.
