On Monday, April 6 Deputies responded to an address in the River Ridge subdivision of Bracey for a structure fire call. Deputies arrived on scene to find two adjacent structures on fire. Once the fire was extinguished the responding Fire Departments discovered a body in one of the structures which was recovered and sent to Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond, Va. for autopsy and identification.
