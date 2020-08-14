Nurse Extern Program at VCU Community Memorial Hospital

Seven Registered Nursing Students participated in the Nurse Extern Program offered by VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital this summer. The Nurse Extern Program at VCU Health CMH is designed to give senior Registered Nursing students the opportunity to work side-by-side under the supervision of a Registered Nurse Mentor. It is a ten-week program that allows them to rotate to different nursing units of their choice. The students get hands-on experience working with registered nurses expanding their knowledge and helping to prepare them for their senior year of nursing school and the role of a Registered Nurse in the workforce.
The Nurse Externs described their experiences as wonderful and a great learning adventure. They stated, “We really felt like we were a part of the VCU Health CMH Healthcare Team and everyone was very helpful. It boasted my confidence tremendously and it was an awesome experience to have the opportunity to apply what I have learned in school.” The Nurse Externs had many nursing stories to share and reiterated that they were glad they had taken the time this summer to participate. They completed the program stating they would strongly recommend it to other registered nursing students.
This was the seventeenth year that Community Memorial Hospital has offered the program. We are pleased that we can offer this opportunity to registered nursing students,” states Hazel Willis,RN, BSN, VCU Health CMH Education Manager. It has been a positive recruitment tool to attract nurses to VCU Health CMH upon graduation. The nurses that attended the program previously and joined the VCU Health CMH Nursing Team after graduation described the transition from nursing student to Registered Nurse as already feeling as if they were a part of the dynamic healthcare team at VCU Health CMH. We encourage other nursing students to take advantage of the program next summer to better prepare yourself for the workforce and your senior year of the Registered Nursing Program.
