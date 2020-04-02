Southside Health District confirms fifth case in Mecklenburg County

The Southside Health District announced today a case of COVID-19 in a Mecklenburg County resident in her 60s. She is a direct contact of a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and is isolating at home. To protect patient confidentiality, no further information will be provided about this patient and the Southside Health District does not provide specific information on an investigation.
“We continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our region. This is a reminder that we need to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing if we do have to go out for necessary supplies” said Southside Health District Director Dr. Scott Spillmann. “It is our duty to do all we can to protect ourselves and our community and slow the spread of this virus.”
In some patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Stay home as much as possible -- especially when you are sick.
- Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when you must be out in public.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
For more information visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/..
NOTE: This case has not yet been added to the statewide count on the VDH website. Cases are updated daily at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus, with the numbers as of 5 p.m. the evening before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.