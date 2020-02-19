Hales retires after 31 years with SVCC

Christie Hales began her career at Southside Virginia Community College on May 10, 1989 as a Public Information Officer. Over the years she gained many lifelong friends, attended 31 graduations, and watched students achieve their goals.
Mrs. Hales grew up in Lawrenceville where she attended Brunswick Senior High School. She later earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Richmond where she majored in Journalism. Her first job out of college was being a reporter and photographer for the Eastern Shore News in Accomack County. Chrisie returned to Lawrenceville to work at Clarke’s Department Store which was owned and operated by her family. From there she became an editor for the Brunswick Times- Gazette for three years before beginning her career at SVCC in 1989, which happens to be the same year she married North Carolina native, Gil Hales. “1989 was a great year, but [an] even better year arrived in 1993 when our daughter, Lannie Kirk Hales was born.” says Hales. Lannie is a graduate of SVCC through the Governor’s School program and later attended James Madison University with a Bachelor of Science. She received her Master’s Degree from North Carolina State University and now works as an Athletic Trainer for Track and Field and Cross Country at East Carolina University.
With a career spanning over thirty years, Christie has seen many things change at the college. “When I first went to work at SVCC, we used black and white film and developed our own photos, mailed hard copies of news releases and photos to each individual newspaper in SVCC’s ten county, one city service area. There were no cell phones and limited computers. The college had just the two campuses where now there are also five centers in Emporia, Blackstone, South Hill, Chase City, and South Boston, making education accessible to more people.” She continued, “Many programs of study offered have changed and improved. While I was at the college, the Practical Nursing Program was started as well as the entire Associate Degree Nursing Program that at one time students had to travel to Richmond for the second year, the Truck Driver Training Program was started. Dual Enrollment grew, offering high schoolers a head start on college and the Governor’s School opened. Also, the popular Power Line Worker Training Program opened in 2016 and has graduated twelve classes. When I started at SVCC, there was one building on the John H. Daniel Campus in Keysville and two buildings in Alberta. Since then, the two Workforce buildings have been completed and a Learning Resource Center in Keysville with the Learning Resource and Student Service building soon to open on the Christanna Campus in Alberta.”
Hales says that the best part of her time with the college was the sense of family. “I met and worked with so many great people and have so many life long friends. Dr. John J. Cavan, former SVCC President, was a great mentor to me and I appreciate the chance to work with such a wonderful educator. I know so many students who have come through the doors at SVCC and become successful because of the dedication of the SVCC team. Students who have had the opportunities that may not have been possible without the community college system. I will miss working with some great people who are dedicated to the mission of the college, to making sure success starts at SVCC for so many people, I will miss the graduation ceremonies and all the positive impact SVCC has on the lives on many. It is hard to believe 30 plus years have gone passed, where does the time go? I like what Dr. Seuss said, ‘Don’t cry because it is over, smile because it happened.’
Christie plans to spend her retirement visiting her daughter, traveling with her husband, playing with her dogs, Fergie and Ginger, visiting my mom who is in the Envoy Nursing Home and will be 90 years old in May, and working part time participating church activities at Lawrenceville Baptist Church and following the Celtic and Javonte Green, who played for Brunswick. Congratulations Mrs. Hales on a long career and a happy retirement.
